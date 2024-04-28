'Categorically committed' to making the Dubbo saleyards the best: councillor

The deputy mayor has confirmed he is committed to making the Dubbo saleyards the best it can be after concerns were raised about it being sold or leased.
Dubbo Regional Council has opened expressions of interested to buy or lease the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets. The move has worried stock and station agents who say selling the saleyards to a private organisation would lead to fees skyrocketing.
At the April council meeting on Wednesday night, Richard Ivey said he wanted to publicly reinforce that no decision had been made to sell or lease the council-owned facility.
His comments came after Martin Simmons and Ray Tickle spoke about the importance of the saleyards in front of a packed public gallery.
"I am absolutely, categorically committed to doing whatever it needs to be done to make sure that the saleyards are the best livestock for selling centre it it can possibly be," Cr Ivey said.
"In looking at that commitment it would be remiss not to look at what the market says, in relation to sale and or leasing. Not as a decision to do that, but as a means of getting information on which to make a much more better informed position as to what would be the best way forward."
Cr Ivey said the saleyards needed to be looked at in an objective and sensible way, which involved getting market information like how much the facility was worth.
The deputy mayor said if he was the Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Association he would be trying to lease the saleyards because it would give them "more or less unfettered decisions, within guidelines".
Councillor Josh Black also emphasised his support of the saleyards.
He said he voted against the expression of interest process, and had consistently voted against privatisations during his time as a councillor.
The council's chief executive officer Murray Wood said the expressions of interest process came following a service review of the facility. He said the council endeavoured to operate the markets as a financially sustainable commercial asset while also complying with any requirements and legislation.
"Council is seeking expressions of interest from organisations who may want to purchase or lease the markets from council and once we have that information as well as information on an updated council operating model, a report will be provided to councillors to determine the next steps," Mr Wood said.
Following the EOI process, a decision on the saleyards will be made at the June council meeting.
