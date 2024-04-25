Moss prepared to 'fight for anything' as Raiders look to improve

The Macquarie Raiders under 18s have endured a number of tough seasons in recent times but there is a sense things could be about to turn around.
The club has picked up several fresh faces including Jonah Moss, one of a number of young guns to join the Raiders from the St John's Rugby League junior system.
A representative junior, Moss hasn't wasted any time getting stuck in at his new club and is eager to see how they perform in round one against rivals Dubbo CYMS.
"I'm excited," he said.
"Hopefully everything goes to plan what we've been doing in the pre-season."
Macquarie made the finals in the 2022 Tom Nelson Under 18s Premiership before struggling last year but the influx of new talent has them aiming high.
While everyone playing sport wants to win a title, Moss said they have put in the hard yards first before even considering the possibility of winning it all.
"It would be nice but there is a long road ahead of that first," he said.
Moss was one of a number of Dubbo talents who took part in the Group 10 v Group 11 under 18s match at Wellington in February, a game which gave Western Rams selectors a look at some players to watch.
His first match of the season was played in hot conditions at Kennard Park but the Raiders forward believes he will now be good to go.
"That's when I was still a bit unfit but I'm good to go now," he said.
"It blew a few cobwebs out and I'm keen for Sunday."
Capable of playing hooker or lock, Moss provides some versatility for the Raiders and their coach, which also happens to be his father, Carl.
In his first year of under 18s, the Macquarie hooker said the keys to his game are pretty simple.
"Keeping my cool and just competing on everything," he said.
The Dubbo derby will be one of two matches between the clubs this season and of all four matches on Sunday, none look bigger than the under 18s.
The first grade clashes in recent years have been one-sided but Macquarie's league tag and reserve grade outfits have had success against CYMS.
With a few former teammates and foes in the other team, Moss said both sides will be eager to get their first win of the season.
"I've played with a lot of them and against a lot of them my whole way through junior league," he said.
"I know how a couple of them play and we've studied them a bit."
Sunday's match will kick-off at 11:30am.
