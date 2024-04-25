New changes to popular running festival revealed as entries open for Stampede

For more than a decade, the Dubbo Stampede has welcomed thousands of walkers and runners but this year could be the biggest event yet.
The popular running event held at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo will undergo a few changes in 2024, in a push to attract more runners.
This year, the finishers will receive a qualifying time which can be used in other events.
"We've always come up with ideas," Stampede committee president Cameron Coogan said.
"We get the course certified and then that becomes a bit of a qualifying track for other events whether it be the Sydney Marathon or City2Surf."
A growing event every year, Mr Coggan believes the new changes will help boost interest.
"We had people not come to our event because they didn't think it was good enough or because it was out in the bush," he said.
"Now they will look at it and think 'I do need to qualify for an event so I will head there'. It just helps drive the entries."
The Stampede will be held on August 25 with a 5km, 10km, half-marathon and marathon on offer for people.
The 1km Wallaby Wheel/Walk is also an option.
Entries for the event are now open and any early bird registers for the half-marathon/marathon will receive a free t-shirt.
Entrants will also have the chance to run around the Zoo, something Mr Coggan said is a big draw card.
"It's so good, part of the entry for the run gets you entry into the Zoo," he said.
"You can go there for free by doing a running event which is pretty unique, it's great of the Zoo to be able to do that for us.
"I don't know of any running events in the world where you get to do something like that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.