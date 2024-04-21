Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

'Children are being left undiagnosed': $6M needed for new clinics

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
April 22 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"There is a shortage of paediatricians in regional areas and children are being left un-diagnosed with behavioural issues until they are adults."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Editor, Daily Liberal

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.