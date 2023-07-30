Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo Hospital seeks fill vacant paediatric positions

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
July 31 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A lack of staff at Dubbo Hospital is meaning young children with developmental problems are slipping through the cracks as paediatric services suffer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.