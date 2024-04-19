$2.3m subdivision to alleviate 'increasing demand' for housing in city's west

A 46-lot subdivision will provide future housing for west Dubbo, if it gets approval.
The development application for the subdivision of 28R Minore Road is currently awaiting approval from Dubbo Regional Council. It was submitted by Ozilands.
The development application states the residential subdivision, which is worth $2.3 million, "will provide additional housing opportunities in west Dubbo with particular economic gains throughout the construction phase".
"The proposed development is not anticipated to result in any land use conflicts with surrounding uses and will provide the orderly extension of residential development in west Dubbo, further centralising Dubbo's CBD activity," it states.
"The additional residential allotments will assist in alleviating the increasing demand for housing Dubbo and support urban expansion."
The overall size of the subdivision is about 4.8 hectares. The lots will be a minimum of 600 metres-squared.
"The existing allotment is an irregular shape and occupied by a dwelling house and ancillary outbuildings. The subject site has existing vehicle access from Minore Road," the development states.
