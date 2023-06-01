With a need for seniors housing in the Dubbo local government area, a $19 million development is taking shape along Minore Road.
To continue making sure elderly residents have a roof over their heads, Dubbo Regional Council approved the development application for stages seven and nine of the overall seniors village.
The proposed development put to the council comprised of 32 independent living units out of the 217 unit retirement village master plan that was approved by the council in August 2006.
Stage seven incorporates 13 independent living units with eight attached units made up of the following:
The other five detached units will be made up of the following:
Stage nine will incorporate 19 new independent living units with 14 attached units which will include:
The other five detached units will be made up of the following:
Stage nine will also see roads, utility services, external fencing, landscaping, and street lighting built as well the provision of six visitor parking spaces and fencing around private courtyards to provide privacy.
All dwellings will contain two bedrooms, requiring one car parking space each. The Newell design will contain a single garage, while the Dulhunty, Macquarie and Premium Designs would have a double garage.
Councillor Matthew Wright said senior housing was an important sector of the economy in Dubbo.
"Some of us around the room are probably closer to being a resident of one of those locations than others, but will get to enjoy the benefits of such development once that comes to fruition," he said.
"Nevertheless, this seems to complement the development which is already in place and just continues to extend it along Minore Road and with an ageing population and growing city this will certainly lend itself to complement that growing sector."
In much of councillor Pam Wells' previous working life she worked in the seniors sector.
"There needs to be a great deal more housing for people that are ageing," she said.
After Cr Wright's comments, Cr Wells admitted she would be someone that asked her family to look after her instead of going into a home.
"But, that said, these are necessary facilities and they're actually quite good at maintaining social connection between people who are ageing," she said.
Cr Wells said if older residents don't have family in the area it can become quite socially isolating.
"In these types of facilities people have that greater opportunity to be connecting with other people," she said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
