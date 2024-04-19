Health district head among Dubbo's newest Aussie citizens

The head of the local health district is now, officially, an Aussie.
Mark Spittal, chief executive officer of the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD), was among 25 Dubbo locals from nine countries who became Australian citizens on Wednesday, April 17.
He moved to Australia from New Zealand six years ago and said he was proud to call Dubbo home.
"I'm now a dual national and kept my New Zealand citizenship as well. But to me, Australia's home, so now I've got two homes," he told the Daily Liberal after the ceremony.
Before stepping into the role, Mr Spittal held a range of senior executive roles within both the New Zealand and NSW health systems.
Asked what the biggest difference was between New Zealand and Australia he said the two countries are at different stages when it comes to recognising Indigenous people, something he takes seriously in his job.
"We are very similar and we are very different at the same time," he said of the culture in his two home countries.
"I think the way that First Nations people and non-First Nations people approach each other's history is different. In Australia, we're at a different part of our journey.
"That's the thing I miss the most and noticed the most when I go back to New Zealand is the prominence of the Maori language and culture."
Mr Spittal said his work and the slower pace of life compared to bigger cities is what he loves most about living in Dubbo.
"I love my job and the work I do. I could never live in a big metropolitan city again, these days I'm very much a rural, country person.
"I love being able to go home, and enjoy the trees and nature."
