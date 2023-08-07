Haseeb ur Rehman moved to Australia from Pakistan "for a better life" and he is one of the many new residents making Dubbo's community richer.
Dubbo Regional Council will begin hosting citizenship ceremonies every two months instead of every three months this year, such is the growing demand for citizenship in the central west city.
Mr Haseeb took a "leap of faith" in 2020 and set sail for "the enchanting shores of Australia".
"It was a journey fueled by a relentless thirst for knowledge, a hunger for a better life, and a fervent desire to explore the vast opportunities this land Down Under had to offer," he told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Haseeb's sister, Anum Zafar, had already settled in Perth and had told her brother "captivating tales of adventure and growth" in Australia which inspired him to begin a new chapter in his own life.
Mr Haseeb hopes to become an Australian citizen some day.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there was a 3.7 per cent rise in the number of people born overseas and living in Dubbo in 2021, compared to 2016.
Mayor of Dubbo, Mathew Dickerson, said there were enough people wanting to become citizens that the council's citizenship ceremonies would now welcome 20 to 25 people, six times a year.
The mayor has noticed "a huge difference" in the number of people applying for citizenship compared to when he was mayor previously in 2016, when ceremonies were occurring only half as regularly.
He said the countries people are coming from has changed, too, from mostly the UK, New Zealand, Canada and the USA back in 2016 to include Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Nepal, Pakistan and many more countries in 2023.
"You can see a complete change in the people who are coming, which is fascinating," Councillor Dickerson told the Daily Liberal.
The mayor puts it down to the friendliness of Dubbo locals, as well as the city's "amenity".
"If someone moves out to Australia and finds that it's not a good place to be they won't stick around, but these people have been in Dubbo for a number of years before they become citizens," Clr Dickerson said.
He said it was "a big deal to leave your country of birth" and Dubbo locals wanted to "make sure [they are] very welcoming".
Attending the council-run citizenship ceremonies is "probably the most exciting thing" the mayor gets to do in his job.
"You have everyone in the room on a real high. It's a real buzz in the room, just talking to people afterwards," he said.
He encouraged locals to attend the ceremonies - which are open to the public - themselves to support their new neighbours.
Offering practical ways to welcome people into the community is just as important as the ceremonies, and council hosts a night for new residents every six months - which is open to anybody who has moved to Dubbo, whether they moved from overseas or another town.
Delegates from local groups including sporting facilities and community organisations are there to welcome the town's new arrivals and help them become part of the community.
Khaled Taleb, Migrant Support Officer at Connecting Community Services, said new residents and citizens add "diversity and vibrancy" to the city.
"It also provides an excellent opportunity for businesses to capitalise on the cultural knowledge of newly-moved people moving to the region," Mr Taleb told the Daily Liberal.
"For instance, many businesses in Dubbo are beginning to offer products and services that cater to the needs of a more diverse population. These include halal restaurants and shops selling international products."
The organisation provides support and services to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers in the local area, including English classes, employment assistance and advice, help with settling into the community, and legal advice.
"We also have a team of volunteers who are passionate about building relationships with the multicultural community and making them feel welcome. Through our work, we are helping to create a multicultural and inclusive city that everyone can enjoy and be a part of," Mr Khaled said.
He pointed out the low cost of living, diverse cultural environment, access to medical services and schools, as well as the nearby natural environment, as factors attracting people to Dubbo.
"The city is well connected to the rest of the country by air and road transport. Its affordable accommodation and living costs make it a great place to live. For instance, Dubbo offers a wide range of activities, including outdoor sports, music, theatre, art galleries, libraries, and parks. This makes it a great place to raise children," he said.
The aforementioned Mr Haseeb moved to Dubbo on a regional skilled work visa, and he has been enjoying the city's rich history, friendly community, vibrant culture and attractions - including Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Old Dubbo Gaol, Royal Flying Doctor Service Visitor Experience and Macquarie River.
"Here, diversity is celebrated, and people from various backgrounds come together to foster a sense of unity and understanding," Mr Haseeb said.
"Special cultural events, festivals, and gatherings that allow individuals to share and celebrate their heritage in Dubbo Showground. Dubbo's open-mindedness and acceptance create an environment where everyone can feel valued and appreciated."
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
