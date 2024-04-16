The question has to be asked. Could Dubbo CYMS defeat the best of Group 10?

Would the best of Group 10 beat Dubbo CYMS?
Your first reaction would be to scoff at that. And sure, scoff away.
But then think about it. Go on. Now you're intrigued.
It's been a big off-season for those in Group 10 territory. There's excitement there and rightly so.
Jack Buchanan led an off-season revival at Orange CYMS, the Bathurst clubs poached some of Group 11's biggest stars, and 2023 runners-up Mudgee recruited former NRL big man Zac Saddler.
But, really, is it enough to stop the defending premiers?
This isn't saying Group 11 clubs are perfect. Far from it. But there are still questions about the quality in Group 10. Lithgow remains in a rebuild and isn't expected to be in the mix for a finals spot while Orange Hawks have lost a number of players and are also without any major signings.
Orange CYMS has brought in a lot of big names but will they gel well enough to challenge an established Dubbo CYMS outfit? Are Bathurst sides Panthers and Pat's capable of taking that next leap, which is a big one, and become a genuine premiership contender.
Mudgee has been the top team in Group 10 and they've thrown everything at CYMS for the past two seasons but still haven't got a win - regular season or finals - to show for it.
Dubbo CYMS will again start the season as the ones to beat.
Chanse Burgess is the only major departure and the Fishies have arguably upgraded by replacing him with former Queensland Cup player Jack Quinn. He's absolutely one to watch out for this year.
The Fishies may have fallen at the grand final hurdle more than a couple of times in the past decade but, more often that not, they can rise to the challenge.
This is a club which previously won the NSW Challenge Cup by downing a physically imposing Ron Massey Cup side Guildford in the grand final in 2018. That's no small feat.
Here's a dream Group 10 lineup:
1 Mitch Andrews, 2 Riley Dukes, 3 David West, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Harry Wald, 6 Jack Littlejohn, 7 Daniel Mortimer, 8 Dylan Kelly, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Zac Saddler, 12 Jake Betts, 13 Clay Priest; Bench: 14 Brady Cheshire, 15 Riley Cheshire, 16 Cody Godden, 17 Ryan Manning.
Pretty handy. Not much else to say.
Now for Dubbo CYMS:
1 Jeremy Thurston, 2 Ratu Roko, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Mitch Cleary, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Claude Gordon, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Jack Quinn, 11 Billy Sing, 12 Jaymn Cleary, 13 Ben Marlin; Bench: 14 Troyden Dixon, 15 James Stanley, 16 Jayden Merritt, 17 Tom Stimpson.
Is that the side Shawn Townsend will go with? Maybe not. But hear me out.
Mitch Cleary can play anywhere. He's capable of starting at centre and then in the second half Dixon comes on at fullback against tired legs and Thurston goes in the centres to cause carnage on an edge.
Group 10 has the edge in the halves. Pretty easy to say when you've got two ex-NRL players.
But neither Mortimer or Littlejohn have been able to get one over Dubbo CYMS in the past two years so why should they now? The Fishies know what to expect there.
Kelly, Buchanan, Saddler and Priest create a monster forward pack which would be the envy of everyone. But CYMS has dealt with that before. The Fishies have never had one of the biggest packs (although Quinn does bring real presence) but they'll definitely be fitter and they won't drop off all day. That's just the CYMS way.
How about in the backline? Thurston, Roko and Chapman all played for Western this season. That's the standard we're talking about.
Alex Bonham was the best player, let alone the best hooker, in the competition last year.
That's a lot of ticks for CYMS.
Now you've taken all that in you're probably not scoffing as you once were.
As they did in the 2023 grand final against a big Mudgee side, CYMS would kick early, kick well, and keep turning the Group 10 pack around.
Powyer, Marlin and Quinn would keep trucking it forward and Stanley provides impact off the bench.
Out the back, Thurston and Dixon provide the x-factor.
Now, would it be a shock if Group 10 was to win this hypothetical game easily? Well, no. But, would it be a shock if Dubbo CYMS won?
I know you paused and thought about it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.