Literature fans, get your gold coins ready for Dubbo's biggest book fair

It's that time of year again when readers get their gold coins ready and prepare to trawl the aisles for pre-loved books.
The annual Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair is set to bring 30,000 literary treasures to Dubbo Showground over two days.
Buyers can grab a pre-loved paperback novel for $2 and other books, including children's, cooking and Australiana, will go for between $1 and $3.
The fair has been running for years, originally organised by the crew from Rotary Club of Dubbo Macquarie to remember one of their own, Michael Egan, who died of cancer.
Now, it's run by Rotary Club of Dubbo West and organiser Colin Shanks said this year's fair could be one of the best.
"We have that many books it's a fair chance we've got something for everyone," Mr Shanks told the Daily Liberal.
Children's books are "exceedingly popular", as are fiction novels. War and military books are also in demand, as are DIY and self-help books, craft and hobbies, and biographies.
"We have a lot of books this year on animals and birds, particularly horses," Mr Shanks said.
The proceeds will be donated to the Royal Flying Doctors Service Dubbo Support Group and to cancer research and patient support.
In 2023, the fair raised $19,000 and some of this was put towards the RFDS Dubbo hangar's upgrade works.
Mr Shanks said in 2024 the cancer support part of the fundraiser could go towards a virtually-assisted chemotherapy chair for the Western Cancer Centre.
If you have any books you'd like to donate, drop them off at the collection day from 12-6pm at Dubbo Showground at the Centenary Pavilion.
The Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21, 8am to 4pm and 9am to 1pm at the Centenary Pavilion at the Dubbo Showground.
