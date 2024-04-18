Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Books
What's on

Literature fans, get your gold coins ready for Dubbo's biggest book fair

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
April 18 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's that time of year again when readers get their gold coins ready and prepare to trawl the aisles for pre-loved books.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Books

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.