How Dubbo is helping this pilot fulfil her lifelong dream to be in the air

Flying is in Freya Swinbourne's blood.
Pilot Officer Swinbourne is one of 16 learner pilots with the Royal Australian Air Force who are currently training in Dubbo.
As part of Exercise Wiradjuri Sunrise, the pilots have been learning navigation techniques. It's the first training they've undertaken outside their base in Victoria.
"I joined defence two years ago and my dream has always been to be a pilot in the air. I knew in high school this is what I would strive for," Pilot Officer Swinbourne said.
Three of her uncles are pilots so Pilot Officer Swinbourne said she grew up flying.
She said she always loved the humanitarian missions the defence force would play a part in, which is why she's hoping to fly KC-30s and do air-to-air refuelling, or C-17s which are used on aid missions.
"The type of aircraft the airforce has and the type of flying they do, you don't get that anywhere else," Pilot Officer Swinbourne said.
Excercise Wiradjuri Sunrise will continue until the end of this week. However, the air force has already indicated training in Dubbo could become a regular occurrence.
After finishing the navigation training, the learner pilots have formation training and combination flying to complete before hopefully becoming fully qualified in June.
While she loves the aerobatics and being able to "whip a plane around" Pilot Officer Swinbourne said there was something great about doing something productive and achieving something.
"It's like this navigation. We have to achieve a certain weight point at a certain time and it's really rewarding when you achieve it," she said.
For anyone considering a career with the airforce, Pilot Officer Swinbourne encourages them to sign up.
"I would say 'do it'. It's a very rewarding career and mine hasn't even begun. Go ahead and challenge yourself. I would recommend it to anyone," she said.
