Daily Liberal
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Meet the 222nd Australian to climb Mount Everest - he's from Dubbo

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated November 23 2023 - 8:45am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If he had not been connected by rope to his fellow climbers, John Dover would have died climbing Mount Everest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.