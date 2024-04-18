New boundaries to determine where Nationals look to succeed outgoing Coulton

Nationals leader David Littleproud insists Mark Coulton's replacement will be a local from the electorate.
The current Member for Parkes, Mr Coulton, shocked many earlier this year when he announced he would retire from politics following the 2025 election, ending more than a decade in the role.
Immediately following the announcement, questions were raised over who would succeed Mr Coulton, and the Nationals leader gave his thoughts.
"It will be determined, but (by) locals not by my myself or the office in Sydney," Mr Littleproud said.
"The local membership will ask for names to come forward, and they will determine who the candidate is for Parkes."
Mr Coulton was first elected in the position in 2007 and has held the seat since.
For now, there is no indication as to who the next Nationals candidate will be due to the redrawing of electoral boundaries.
The new boundaries are estimated to be completed by the end of June 2024, and Mr Coulton said from there they can proceed forward.
"We don't know what those new boundaries look like," he said.
"They could be radically different, like they were in 2016, when Parkes (electorate) lost Wellington and the Mid-West Council but picked up the Far West.
"As soon as the draft proposal is done and we get an idea of what it looks like, I think we will get rolling pretty quickly."
Speaking in Dubbo on Monday, Mr Littleproud wished to pay respect to all the outgoing Member for Parkes has achieved.
"It's a great achievement to go into parliament, but the one word I have used to describe Mark Coulton and how he has dealt for himself and the people of Parkes is just with total intergrity," he said.
"There is not a person of political persuasion that does not have the utmost respect for Mark and how he has served the people of Parkes.
"I hope the next person, even in some small way, will just emulate that because the people of Parkes will be better for it."
