'This is beyond politics': Nationals leader addresses cost-of-living crisis

David Littleproud has been in Western NSW for only a handful of days and has already seen first hand how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting the region.
The Nationals leader continued his visit to the region on Monday, stopping by the Orana Salvos location in the centre of town, where he and Member for Parkes Mark Coulton spoke to the charity about the ongoing issue.
Mr Littleproud and Mr Coulton learned that the Orana Salvos Connect program has increased 75 per cent in just six months, with the charity doing everything they can to give people access to meals and basic hygiene facilities.
"I was in Bathurst on the weekend and saw people living in tents as I was walking into the show," he said.
"As we heard from the Salvos, there are areas in Dubbo where there are people living in tents, and in a country as big as this, we need to ask ourselves how we do better."
It was reported earlier this year Dubbo was ranked 11th for the rise in the number of people receiving assistance at specialist homelessness services.
As the cost of gas bills, electricity bills, and rent increases, Mr Coulton said he is aware of just how big the issue is.
"Clearly, there has been an increase in people who are finding it difficult, not just people who are unemployed," he said.
"There are families with jobs who are struggling, rent is a big issue. The shortage of affordable rentals is a big issue, what was explained to use is if people lose their accommodation, their life expectancy drops.
"That was one of the main things we picked up."
The Salvos Connect program runs twice per week on Gipps Street and allows people to access a free lunch, hardship advice, social support and access to shower facilities.
"They (Salvos) are the ones who are picking up the pieces so it is important that we understand the exact cause and understand what some of the solutions are," Mr Littleproud said.
"This is beyond politics, this should be where those of us who have been given the privilege to go into Canberra and change lives that we should collectively understand this and work together to solve this.
"You don't understand until you speak with people who like the Salvos."
