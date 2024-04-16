Stars of Dubbo raise thousands for Cancer Council

Someone took their clothes off while another did acrobatics but the smiles, laughter and good times were contagious as some of Dubbo's most well-known resident's danced for cancer.
The Stars of Dubbo event took place on Friday night, April 12 and after 10 weeks of training, fundraising and lots of dancing, it wasn't to be missed.
Thanks to the community's support, the event raised $65,375 for the Cancer Council.
The event saw a line-up of eight local personalities, community leaders and cancer survivors paired with local dance instructors to learn a routine in a selected dance genre.
Brayden 'Froggy' Mcghee was a crowd favourite with his routine, taking away the People's Choice Award.
"Thank you to Urban Edge for everything they've done over the past 10 weeks, I'd like to thank everyone behind the scenes and the ones who donated and voted, I do really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart," he said.
The panel of judges - Claire Jenkins, James Cleaver and Errin Williamson couldn't separate the winners, awarding both local landscaper, 'Froggy' Mcghee as well as beauty therapist Sheridan Wiatkowski with the Judges' Choice Award for their performances.
Ms Wiatkowski said she was really grateful to Fierce Performing Arts owner Brandi Grady for having more confidence in her than she had in herself.
"I just wanted to thank her [Brandi] because whenever Quinn [her daughter] was having treatment, she would say 'just come in when you can and do as many classes as you want, it's all on me' and that really helped me get through it, so I'm really grateful," she said.
"Thank you to everyone who supports this cause - it's such a great community event, it wouldn't be here without all of you, so thank you for your generosity and for donating and giving your time and money for such a great cause."
Mr Mcghee congratulated all of the dancers for getting out of their comfort zone and dancing for a good cause.
"We know cancer hits so many Australians and hearing all the stories of those affected is heartbreaking but thank you to everyone who supported the cause," he said.
Sergey Schchetinin led the charge with fundraising, winning the Highest Fundraiser Award by raising an incredible $8089.
"Thank you to everyone for coming here and supporting this great cause," he said.
Cass Sullivan, Community Fundraising Coordinator from Cancer Council's Orange office, said the event was an outstanding success with each Star bringing their own flair and unique personality to the stage.
"We are extremely proud of our Stars and the amazing support from the Dubbo community," she said.
"They have done an incredible job raising funds for Cancer Council's research, prevention, advocacy and support programs."
Ms Sullivan thanked all the dance schools for their time.
"They don't do this because they have loads of time on their hands, they're doing this because they understand the power of cancer support services," she said.
Services such as transport to treatment, the 131120 Support Line designed to ensure cancer patients they care and have support during a difficult time in their life.
"The Cancer Council represent our community to change laws and policy in order to reduce cancer risk and improve cancer care," she said.
"It takes many hands to take on cancer but with your help we're getting closer to a cancer free future, so thank you very much."
