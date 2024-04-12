Duo accused of killing Wellington man continue to wait as case adjourned

The case of two men accused of killing a man in Wellington has been pushed back another month.
Mark Charles Stanley, 21, and Titan Gilkes, 22, are both accused of being involved in the death of 67-year-old Paul Jacques during a robbery at a home in Wellington during August of 2021.
The pair were expected to enter pleas on Thursday, April 11 but some "bumps in the road" caused this to be delayed.
Legal Aid solicitor Bill Dickens, who was representing Gilkes, said his client was in a "high security" unit and it was hard to access him.
"We did achieve a conference on April 5, but the other issue that is causing bumps in the road is we are not in a position to sign the charge certificate," he said.
"We are awaiting a response from the Crown for a request for information and can tell you negotiations are active on both sides."
The defence attorney representing Stanley said they had conferenced their client but there was delay because of a subpoena issue.
"More details are being received by police and once we receive that we will have to conference our client again with all the information," they said.
"These are the most serious charges and these are young men, so we must get this right."
Both solicitors put forth a joint request to have the matter adjourned.
Magistrate Gary Wilson granted the application to have the matter adjourned until May 9 for committal to the district court.
In the early morning of Monday, August 2, 2023, emergency services were called to a home on Gisborne Street, Wellington, following reports of an alleged shooting.
On arrival, police said they found Mr Jacques with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, as detailed in court documents.
Local police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries before detectives attached to the homicide squad took over the investigation under Strike Force Clavert.
Following extensive inquiries, at about 12:30pm on Monday, May 29, 2023, strike force detectives attended a correctional centre in Wellington, where they arrested Stanley.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Following further inquiries, at about 12:20pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 strike force detectives attended a correctional centre on the South Coast, where they arrested Gilkes.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon and later charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm.
