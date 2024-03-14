Another setback for case of duo accused of killing Paul Jacques

The case of two men accused of killing a man in Wellington has hit another roadblock.
Mark Charles Stanley, 21, and Titan Gilkes, 22, are both accused of being involved in the death of 67-year-old Paul Jacques during a robbery at a home in Wellington in August, 2021.
In the early morning of Monday, August 2, 2023, emergency services were called to a home on Gisborne Street, Wellington, following reports of a shooting.
On arrival, police found Mr Jacques with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Local police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries before detectives attached to the homicide squad took over the investigation under Strike Force Clavert.
Following extensive inquiries, at about 12:30pm on Monday, May 29, 2023, strike force detectives attended a correctional centre in Wellington, where they arrested Stanley.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Following further inquiries, at about 12:20pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 strike force detectives attended a correctional centre on the South Coast, where they arrested Gilkes.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon and later charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm.
The pair were expected to make a plea when they appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, March 14, but the matter has been delayed again after prosecutors requested a four-week adjournment.
Counsel representing the accused said they did not oppose the application and said they had faced "significant difficulty" getting in touch with their clients who are being held in custody.
They said the delay would give them more time to confer with their clients over a plea offer.
However, Magistrate Gary Wilson pushed back against the application for an adjournment as it was the third time the matter was listed for committal.
"Why is it so difficult to get ahold of these two," he asked.
"Wouldn't we like to know," one of the defence attorneys responded, "[corrections] keep telling us they can't find him".
Magistrate Wilson granted the adjournment but said the matter will have to be committed on that date and he would not be accepting any further delays.
Stanley and Gilkes will next appear before the Dubbo Local Court on April 11 when they are expected to enter a plea.
