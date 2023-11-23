Daily Liberal
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Two men face court accused of murder during attempted robbery

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 24 2023 - 9:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two men accused of killing an elderly man during a robbery are set to appear in court again in the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.