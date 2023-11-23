Two men face court accused of murder during attempted robbery

Two men accused of killing an elderly man during a robbery are set to appear in court again in the new year.
Mark Charles Stanley, 21, and Titan Gilkes, 22, are accused of killing 67-year-old Paul Jacques during a robbery at a home in Wellington in August, 2021.
Appearing at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, November 23, Stanley and Gilkes - who are yet to enter pleas - were ordered to attend court again in early 2024.
In the early morning of Monday, August 2, emergency services were called to a home on Gisborne Street, Wellington, following reports of a shooting.
On arrival, police found Mr Jacques with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Local police established a crime scene and commenced inquiries before detectives attached to the homicide squad took over the investigation under Strike Force Clavert.
Following extensive inquiries, at about 12:30pm on Monday, May 29, 2023, strike force detectives attended a correctional centre in Wellington, where they arrested Stanley.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with dangerous weapon.
Following further inquiries, at about 12:20pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 strike force detectives attended a correctional centre on the South Coast, where they arrested Gilkes.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon.
On Thursday, November 23, additional charges for having an unauthorised firearm were approved for Gilkes.
Stanley will appear at Dubbo Local Court again on January 18, 2024 and Gilke will appear again at the same court on February 8, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.