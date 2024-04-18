Nyngan Tigers: Signings, potential lineup and 2024 prospects

James Tuitahi learnt a huge amount in his first season as a captain-coach.
While injury ruined most of his own season, his Nyngan Tigers surprised many by playing in the Peter McDonald Premiership finals.
A host of players have been lost during the off-season but Tuitahi remains upbeat and said the close-knit feeling in his squad is even stronger than it was in 2023.
There were more than a few rumours of a struggle at Nyngan during the off-season.
The departure of leading halves Josh Merritt and Mason Williams left a huge hole while forwards Constantine Mika - a former Samoan international - and Loma Atuau departed along with winger Ash Widders while Cale Dunn, one of the breakout stars of 2023, decided to have a year off footy.
It was bleak for a moment but, as always, the club rallied.
A number of signings have been confirmed and the biggest of those is former NRL prop Vincent Leuluai.
The 28-year-old forward has stolen the headlines, but it's another new face which has caught the eye.
"We do have one that's been a standout," Tuitahi said.
"It's Charlie Wykes ... he's a Canberra boy and he's really impressed me and I think he plays very similar to Mason Williams."
Wykes is only 21 and could form a youthful partnership with 19-year-old halfback Will Black, who's set to take on the number seven jersey after an exciting junior career which included Western Rams representation and a Tom Nelson Premiership victory.
The Tigers started pre-season early. It not only increased fitness levels, it helped build familiarity and closeness.
The notable departures have been spoken about at length, but Tuitahi has loved what he's seen and felt around training.
"Obviously we lost those main guys from last year but I still have faith in our boys that if we have the belief and we play as a team, I think we can be a stronger team," he said.
"I feel like we're a stronger group than we were last year. I don't know if it's because we all know each other better now and know the strengths and weaknesses."
Tuitahi is aiming long-term with this team and knows there's plenty of improvement in his young players.
With the hope for more signings before the round one clash with Wellington, the team could still change a lot.
As it stands, Nyngan will have a strong first 17 but depth could be an issue.
The halves will be one to watch, with Jak Jeffery and Wykes possible partners for Black.
Jeffery and Aidan Bermingham could also play hooker, providing Tuitahi with plenty of options.
Leuluai may take some time to get up to speed but there's a strong batch of young forwards accustomed to first grade. Bill and Rory Quarmby will start most weeks while Harry Hammond is in the mix and Zeke Heterick has joined from Macquarie.
Another name worth noting is Mitch Goddard. The son of former Queensland Origin player Jamie Goddard, Mitch has been in Nyngan for a number of years but played little due to work commitments in the mines.
He's set to play when he can in 2024 and while reserve grade is more likely at this point, he's been spoken about highly in the past.
Potential lineup: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Matty McDougall, 3 James Tuitahi, 4 Terry Ryan, 5 Clinton Edwards, 6 Charlie Wykes, 7 Will Black, 8 Jacob Neill, 9 Jak Jeffery, 10 Vincent Leuluai, 11 Corey Cox, 12 Rory Quarmby, 13 Aidan Bermingham; Bench: 14 Jackson Cox, 15 Bill Quarmby, 16 Harry Hammond, 17 Cameron Bourke
Tuitahi exudes confidence and has an ability to instil belief in his players. That means the Tigers will always be capable of causing a surprise or two.
Depth looks a real issue though. Should the Tigers suffer a few injuries they could start to battle and in a competition as even as this, that could make all the difference.
If another signing or two arrives in the next week and Leuluai proves a real hit then the Tigers could go up a notch but, at this stage, finals look just out of reach for this young side.
