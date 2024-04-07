Former NRL boom rookie to provide the Tigers with much-needed bite

The whispers around the Nyngan Tigers have been growing in recent weeks.
After the losses of a number of key players from last year and lack of new recruits there were concerns around numbers at the club.
James Tuitahi was aware of that, but the Tigers captain-coach is anything but downbeat, especially after the arrival of a former NRL player at the club.
Nyngan has confirmed the signing of former Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm prop Vincent Leuluai in a much-needed boost for the small-town club.
Leuluai arrives at just 28 years old, having been hailed as an extremely promising forward at the top level less the a decade ago.
"It's very exciting," Tuitahi said of Leuluai's arrival.
"We lost some experienced forwards so, this year, to have Vincent there is a boost and gives us a bit of confidence through the middle.
"Just having him there, he'll be able to mentor the younger fellas and the other guys, too."
Leuluai's signing is the marquee signing the Tigers were in need of.
Influential halves Josh Merritt and Mason Williams both left the club for Bathurst Panthers and Wellington respectively while former Samoan international Con Mika, Loma Atuau and 2023 breakout star Cale Dunn won't be part of the forward pack this year.
Former Australian Schoolboys representative Leuluai arrives having been praised as "a powerful athlete" and "a very strong player" during his time in the NRL.
There was plenty of excitement around his NRL debut in 2016 but he only played three games in total for the tricolours before moving south to the Melbourne Storm.
Injuries disrupted his time under Craig Bellamy and after moving back to Sydney after signing with the Rabbitohs in 2018 he failed to add to his five NRL appearances.
In more recent times, he played with the North Sydney Bears - where Tuitahi also played - while last year he lined up for Thirlmere Tahmoor in the strong Macarthur competition.
"He's only 28 so he's still got a fair bit of ability in him," Tuitahi, in his second year as captain-coach, added.
"I'm sure he'll be able to get back into it really quick and I'm excited to see what he has to offer the club and the competition."
Leuluai isn't the only arrival sparking optimism at the Tigers.
Half Charlie Wykes has signed from the Canberra competition and has impressed Tuitahi in training while Jacob Shone is back at the club and young forward Zeke Heterick has moved across from Macquarie while Brewarrina product and former Newcastle first grader Felly McHughes is also expected to line up in black and gold this season.
Those additions, combined with the ongoing improvement of a number of juniors and consistency of returning regulars like Corey Cox, Jacob Neill and Sam Simmons has feelings inside the Tigers camp very different to how many outside view the club.
The Tigers were one of a number of clubs reportedly mentioned at a recent PMP meeting as having low numbers.
"I'm confident we've got the numbers," Tuitahi said.
"I think it's just a bit of thing going on around all clubs, even in Sydney. When footy rolls around in the next couple of weeks other guys will be back on board.
"We're going to just take it a game at a time. Obviously we lost those main guys from last year but I still have faith in our boys that if we have the belief and we play as a team, I think we can be a stronger team.
"I feel like we're a stronger group than we were last year. I don't know if it's because we all know each other better now and know the strengths and weaknesses.
"I'm excited to get stuck back into it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.