Old motel to get new lease on life, but it won't be for tourists

An old hotel is set to get a new lease on life, but it won't be accommodating tourists.
The former Endeavour Court Motor Inn on Bourke Street has been purchased by the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) to provide accommodation for staff servicing Dubbo Health Service.
WNSWLHD chief executive Mark Spittal said the 18-room motel will provide a "safe and comfortable place" for visiting doctors, nurses and allied health professionals and provide a temporary home for newly-recruited health workers.
"This investment will further boost our recruitment efforts by providing visiting frontline health staff with access to a free and safe place to stay in Dubbo," he said.
"The new accommodation will also reduce the burden on the local rental market and reduce our reliance on other higher-cost options.
"Healthcare staff work shifts both day and night, so providing access to accommodation that meets their needs is very important. The site is also close to the hospital, adding to the convenience for staff staying there."
Dubbo Health Service manager Debbie Bickerton said modifications are being made to the motel to ensure they meet the requirements of healthcare workers, including the provision of additional security.
Ms Bickerton said staff staying at the accommodation will have access to facilities such as kitchens, common areas, parking and a swimming pool.
"Whether it's a new team member who is in the process of moving to Dubbo, staff on short- term contracts, or healthcare professionals in training, having access to this accommodation is a real drawcard," Ms Bickerton said.
The provision of accommodation for key health workers is a major component of the District's strategy to support and build the Western NSW health workforce.
Sites where other key healthcare worker accommodation projects are in development include Baradine, Collarenebri, Condobolin, Mudgee, Narromine, Walgett, Warren, and Wellington.
