Wellington Health Service will receive a new boost with temporary accommodation approved for visiting staff.
The new approved development application submitted on behalf of the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD), was given the green light by Dubbo Regional Council earlier this month.
The dwellings will be used by WNSWLHD staff who make the trip to Wellington, with now a high-quality accommodation premise on site for health care professionals.
The sites will both be temporary accommodations for the staff and will be designed to have a contemporary style.
NSW Regional Health Minister Ryan Park believes the four new dwellings will help recruit workers as well
"I have always said that everyone should be able to access quality health care, no matter where they live," he said.
"Access to health care in our regional, rural and remote areas remains a challenge - including recruiting and retaining health workers.
"Part of this challenge is accommodation for health workers. We know how important it is to have high quality, modern housing close to our rural and regional health facilities so locums, students on placements, and other visiting medical and nursing staff have a comfortable place to stay."
The units are part of the Wellington Key Health Worker Accommodation project, the program in partnership with the Department of Regional NSW has already delivered additional housing for teachers and police.
"The key health worker accommodation project at Wellington Health Service will deliver safe, comfortable accommodation for health workers while they provide services to the hospital and care for the community," he said.
"These units will be located on hospital grounds and have been designed with safety, liveability and comfort at the front of mind.
"As such, the provision of KHWA is a key component of the District's strategy to support and build our workforce, including additional projects at Warren, Collarenebri, Walgett, Baradine, Mudgee, Condobolin, Tullamore, Narromine and Trundle."
It is expected the units will be completed by mid-2024.
