UPDATE:
The Golden Highway has reopened in following a multi-vehicle crash at Ballimore.
The highway had been closed in both directions overnight following a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic conditions have returned to normal through the area.
EARLIER:
The Golden Highway near Barbigal Road is closed following a multi-vehicle crash.
Live Traffic indicates the crash occurred near Ballimore at about 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.
The road is currently closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.
Live Traffic recommends anyone travelling between Dunedoo and Dubbo can use the Castlereagh Highway and Newell Highway via Gilgandra.
It is suitable for all vehicles, but allow an additional 90 minutes for the diversion.
Emergency services are attending the site.
