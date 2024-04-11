Struggling to fill job vacancies? This could help find you skilled workers

Local businesses struggling to find staff will benefit from the expansion of a government agreement aimed at tackling workforce shortages.
The Orana Designated Area Migration Agreement is between Regional Development Australia Orana and the Australian government. It enables employers to sponsor skilled overseas workers for positions they're unable to fill will local people.
The agreement started in 2019, but it's just been renewed until April 2025. It's also been expanded to cover more than 60 per cent of regional NSW and 129 different occupations.
It includes jobs in the agricultural sector, such as fruit pickers and farm hands, through to those in the health sector like registered nurses, physiotherapists and veterinarians.
RDA Orana chair Brad Cam said the Orana DAMA has already allocated 1500 positions across 53 local government areas.
He said with many industries experiencing "critical skill and labour shortages" skilled migrants had become central in supporting and supplementing the local workforce.
"One of the key benefits of having a strong skilled migrant program within regional NSW is how quickly and efficiently we can respond to labour and skill shortages," Mr Cam said.
"It can take Australians years to achieve the same qualifications that overseas workers already hold. In the meantime, temporary skilled workers can offer high-quality and highly-relevant expertise immediately."
Since the Orana DAMA opened to applications on October 9, 2019, Mr Cam said it had allowed businesses to expand, while also helping to create multicultural communities in the region.
"There is no doubt that skilled migrants have a positive impact on not just our workforces, but our job market, economy, and communities," Mr Cam said.
"Through the Orana DAMA, they will be able to give our struggling industries the high-quality skills and expertise needed to not only fill labour shortages but thrive and compete on a global scale."
In the 2017/18 financial year, RDA Orana surveyed 190 businesses and organisations in the region to understand key issues affecting business growth.
Recruiting and retaining staff in rural and remote communities emerged as one of the biggest challenges.
Mr Cam said RDA Orana realised the shortages were holding businesses back and the organisation was concerned opportunities for growth would be lost.
"Our research also identified $7.9 billion in major projects being developed across the region," he said.
"RDA Orana had identified these projects would amount to more than 5000 jobs in the region and with the current unemployment rate at the time being at a record low of 2.8 per cent, we realised that skilled migration would be essential to maintain productivity."
RDA Orana holds the only DAMA agreement in NSW.
More information on the Orana DAMA can be found here.
