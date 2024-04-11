Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Struggling to fill job vacancies? This could help find you skilled workers

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
April 12 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local businesses struggling to find staff will benefit from the expansion of a government agreement aimed at tackling workforce shortages.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.