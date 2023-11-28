Moorambilla Voices co-founder to raise her voice for the Orana region

With a successful forum wrapped up and a major research project under way it has been an exciting time for Regional Development Australia (RDA) Orana.
But the appointment of a new chief executive has made it all the more exciting.
Justine Campbell, best known in the region as co-founder of Moorambilla Voices, has been in the role just three weeks and is already embracing the challenge.
"I think it was instilled in my upbringing that it's not just about ourselves, it's about our broader community and a collective approach to creating change or creating impact," she told the Daily Liberal, asked what inspires her in the not-for-profit sector.
"It is a responsibility, but it's also that environment is where I am happiest."
Ms Campbell grew up on her family's mixed farming property in the small town of Baradine and has lived in six of the 12 local government areas RDA Orana works within.
"When you look at some of the opportunities I've had working in regional WA and regional NSW, every single one of those communities are different... They have their own personality and they have their own challenges," she said.
"There's not a one size fits all in regional Australia at all, I think it's quite the opposite. You need to take the time to understand each of those communities' different qualities.
Ms Campbell has more than 20 years of experience as a chairperson, board member and non-executive director. In 2006, she co-founded Moorambilla Voices with Michelle Leonard as a way to bring music and dance education to remote communities.
RDA chairman Brad Cam said Ms Campbell was a welcome addition to the team.
"We have great confidence in her ability to steer the organisation towards even greater achievements in the future," he said.
"She is recognised for being a strategic, creative thinker and problem solver, who specialises in creating opportunities and delivering projects from a place-based, people-centred approach."
One of Ms Campbell's first undertakings as chief executive of RDA Orana will be a tour of the region to hear first-hand from locals about what is important to them.
"I don't want to just helicopter back in and go, 'these are all the plans, this is what everyone's doing'," she said.
"We'll all go out and sit with everybody - not just councils but also chambers of commerce, associations, businesses or anyone really that wants to catch up. And that will be a lot more regular.
"I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and looking at what the challenges are and what the exciting projects are in each of those LGAs and then seeing where we can support."
RDA Orana is a not-for-profit which supports the development of the region by facilitating industry collaboration, encouraging investment and building bridges between stakeholders.
With the help of state government funding, the organisation is working on a major research project exploring ways to secure the region's transport needs.
On November 17, RDA Orana hosted their second annual outlook forum where speakers and government representatives shared their thoughts and advice on the future of regional NSW.
"While only in its second year, the Orana Outlook Forum has been incredibly well received by both presenters and attendees," Ms Campbell said.
"Not only does the event provide an opportunity for information sharing, but also builds important collaborative networks to ensure our region continues to thrive."
