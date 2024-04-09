Why a global organisation is struggling to attract local members

Nyngan is about to lose a community institution which has served the people since 1955.
The Lions Club of Nyngan has less than five members, all of whom are older and experiencing health problems.
If no new members can be found, the club intends to close in June 2024.
This is a problem many clubs are facing as they continue to struggle getting volunteers.
Lions International has more than 49,000 clubs and have members in nearly every country in the world.
The Lions Club of Nyngan is just one of the 1100 clubs in Australia where there are more than 23,000 members.
Membership Chairperson Michael Ryan, said that in recent years the Nyngan Lions Club has served their community with many local projects.
Some of these include a new floor in the Scouts hall, new floor covering in the dementia ward, shade sails at the skate park and children's pool and a shelter at the doctor's surgery.
"These types of projects are funded through local fund-raising by club members and the availability of substantial grants through the Australian Lions Foundation," he said.
In addition to local projects, Lions are also deeply involved with disaster relief on a bigger scale. Lions clubs in Australia have been involved in flood relief, drought relief and assistance after bush fires.
"If there is no Lions Club, the local community will miss out on these projects which make life here that little bit more enjoyable," Mr Ryan said.
Modern Lions Clubs are not run to a prescribed protocol, rather each club determines how often they meet and which projects they will promote.
"It is not all work - the most successful clubs have a very active social life as well," he said.
"If you wish to enrich your life, make new friends and serve your community why not become a member of the Lions Club of Nyngan."
It's not just Nyngan Lions Club that has been suffering with lack of numbers - sister club Dubbo has also been fighting an uphill battle.
At one stage it almost folded.
Going from just three volunteers to 17, Bob Chapman - who has been volunteering with the Lions for nearly 48 years, said it has been "extremely" difficult to keep the club alive.
As times change and current volunteers get older, the need for younger volunteers is more pressing than ever.
"We used to have three different Lions Clubs in Dubbo but now we are down to just one," he said.
Mr Chapman said it was important to continue their efforts because small contributions can have lasting impacts on communities.
"We put all our money back in the community... we've made a pledge to Macquarie Home Stay to furnish one of the rooms which could cost between 30 to $38,000," he said.
As Mr Chapman delves into the challenges faced by service organisations like Lions Club, it becomes evident that recruitment and retention of volunteers pose significant hurdles.
"It just seems to be hard to get people interested, I don't know why or what the reason is," he said.
With societal shifts and changing attitudes towards volunteerism, attracting new members, particularly younger individuals, has proven difficult.
Mr Chapman said the decline in membership could be because of increased demands on individuals' time, concerns over safety and security, or even bureaucratic red tape.
Despite these challenges, Mr Chapman remains steadfast in his commitment to serving the community.
He speaks passionately about the projects undertaken by the Dubbo Lions Club, from fundraising barbecues to furnishing rooms in Macquarie Home Stay.
He said the club's dedication to giving back is strong, citing their annual Christmas cake sales as a testament to community support and goodwill.
"We would love to see people of all ages and backgrounds and we want to make everyone welcome," he said.
Mr Chapman said he would love to see some new faces at their meetings that take place at Dubbo RSL Club the first Tuesday of every month.
They also meet on the third Tuesday of the month where they cook meals for those in Macquarie Home Stay.
"If you want to join just make yourself known to one of the members or come along to a meeting," he said.
For those interested in joining either Dubbo or Nyngan Lions Club you can find more information at their website.
