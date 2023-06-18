Daily Liberal
Macquarie Home Stay receives much-needed funding for unit construction

Updated June 18 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 12:30pm
Executive director Rod Crowfoot in front of Macquarie Home Stay. Picture by Belinda Soole
With demand for accommodation outstripping supply, Macquarie Home Stay is set to start construction on 26 new units to house patients and their families attending the Western Cancer Centre in Dubbo.

