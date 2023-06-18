With demand for accommodation outstripping supply, Macquarie Home Stay is set to start construction on 26 new units to house patients and their families attending the Western Cancer Centre in Dubbo.
Winning the latest round of the #GreaterCentralWest Community Funding Program sees Macquarie Home Stay receiving $2000, that will be put towards this vital project.
Macquarie Home Stay Managing Director, Rod Crowfoot, said patients from across regional NSW are travelling to Dubbo for life saving cancer treatment.
"The Western Cancer Centre is a fabulous facility that enables people to access world-class cancer treatment closer to home than ever before," Mr Crowfoot said.
"But that still means people coming from a wide area, so Macquarie Home Stay is there to answer these key questions: Where do I stay and how can I afford it?"
Mr Crowfoot said patients require somewhere affordable and appropriate, which is why they will be building 26 units that will be a mix of family, two and one-bed units with communal living and kitchen areas that will provide a safe and comfortable place for patients and their support team to stay.
"This is a massive undertaking, with construction to commence next month and completion due in early 2024," he said.
Greater Bank's Central West Regional Sales Manager, Will Boyd, said people dealing with serious illness shouldn't have to worry about accommodation.
"Macquarie Home Stay takes care of some of the logistics for people undergoing cancer treatment, allowing them and their supporters to focus on themselves," Mr Boyd said.
"We hope our small contribution can help alleviate the pressure and lead to improved health outcomes."
Runners up in the May round were the Drama Club Dubbo and Bathurst Old Boys Rugby Team, receiving $500 each.
A further $3,000 is on offer in the June round of the program, with Perthville Development Group, Dubbo's Ignite Gymnastics Club and Friends of Orange Botanic Gardens in the running as the monthly nominees.
The public can vote online at greater.com.au/greatercentralwest until 5pm Wednesday June, 28.
