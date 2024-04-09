Six-storey development part of $20m approved during the month

An $8.4 million mix-used development in the main street is one of the major items approved by the council in March.
Dubbo Regional Council approved $20.2 million in development applications during the month.
The mixed-use development, slated for 99-103 Macquarie Street, is for five retail and nine business units. It is also expected to include a food and drink pavilion.
It will be six-storeys when completed.
One of the other big developments approved during the month is for three two-storey units in Bultje Street. The units have an estimated worth of $1.15 million.
Overall, the total number of dwellings approved in March was 20, comprising 11 single dwellings and nine 'other' dwellings. Dwellings classified as 'other' include dual occupancies, secondary dwellings and multi-dwelling housing.
The council was expected to hit a record number of residential dwelling applications for the 2023/24 financial year, however, the projected number has now fallen to 405 dwellings. It's fewer than the last three financial years.
It's not just the number of dwelling applications that have dropped.
The total number of applications approved by the council for the current financial year are below the previous year.
Between July 2023 and March 2024 there were 499 applications approved. They have a total worth of $251 million.
For the same time period the year before there were 609 and the value was $264 million.
The March building summary is one of the items on the agenda at Thursday night's council meeting.
