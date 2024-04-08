Woman charged after allegedly setting house on fire in Leavers Street

A 44-year-old woman will face court on Monday, April 8 charged after a home was deliberately set on fire in West Dubbo on Sunday afternoon, April 7.
Twelve fire trucks and 28 fire fighters were called to the home after Fire and Rescue NSW received a triple zero call at 3.58pm about a house fire on Leavers Street, Dubbo.
At 4.11pm crews arrived and saw a single level house on fire.
Just six minutes later, all residents of the house were found safe and no injuries were reported.
At 4.38pm two dogs were rescued as the fire was extinguished on the ground floor with some smouldering remaining in the roof.
A Fire and Rescue spokesperson said that at 5.13pm the ceiling was pulled and it was confirmed that there was no fire extension into the roof, however the home was extensively damaged.
At 5.51pm the site was handed over to the police for investigation.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Following inquiries, a 44-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The woman was charged with damage property by fire/exp $15000 (DV) and was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Monday, April 8 2024.
Just around the corner from Leavers Street on O'Donnell Street, police were called at 2.30pm the same day, following reports of a brawl.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District arrived and found two groups of people having a verbal argument.
Police deescalated the incident, directed the two groups to move on and no injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.