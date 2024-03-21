Pair taken to hospital after two-storey house fire in South Dubbo

A woman and firefighter have been taken to Dubbo Hospital after a house fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) along with the Rural Fire Service (RFS) were called to 20 Freshwater Drive at 3:49am on Thursday.
FRNSW had six fire trucks attend the scene which reported seeing large volumes of smoke which upgraded the fire.
Upon arrival, the crews witnessed a large two-storey house alight before entering the house to rescue the woman.
The victim was treated on-site by NSW Ambulance officers before being taken to hospital.
The firefighter was overcome with heat exhaustion and also taken to hospital but has been released since.
The scene is currently under investigation by NSW Police and FRNSW investigators.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.