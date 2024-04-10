Ground closures can frustrate sporting clubs, but here's why council does it

Dubbo Regional Council has defended its policy to regularly close sporting fields in wet weather, despite the frustration of a number of clubs in the region.
A heavy downpour late last week - resulting in more than 100 millilitres recorded in some areas - made it a simple decision to close all fields for the weekend of April 5 and 6.
But shutting grounds has been something of a regular occurrence in recent years and it has often led to accusations of council being too hasty and leaving clubs searching for alternate training plans.
Facilities have been closed for roughly one week during the past three weeks, with some people taking to social media to make their thoughts clear.
"Is this call a little premature? We've got a windy sunny day forecast, will the field conditions be reevaluated this afternoon?" read one comment on a council post on the morning of March 21.
Council's recreation and open spaces recreation coordinator Tracey Whillock said every decision is made to ensure participant safety and maintaining the high standard of sporting fields.
"Given we are early in the winter season with the majority of competitions having not started, council takes a more cautious stance on ground closures in order to protect the playing fields from damage," Whillock said.
"Any damage caused to playing field at this time of year will not recover especially as we move into the colder dormant months and generally damaged areas get worse as the winter season continues with uneven surfaces, minimal grass coverage and hard compacted bare areas with more usage, resulting in poor quality playing fields.
"As a result of this, complaints are received from clubs and the general public around poor-quality, player safety and increase injury risk."
The decision to close fields midweek is done in order to ensure weekend competition proceeds, according to council.
Whillock added council works closely with sporting clubs in the event of any closures and helps them find alternate venues while also look at strategies like rotating games or cancelling non-competitive fixtures like pre-season trials to ensure standards are met.
"As we move through the winter season council decision-making on wet weather closures lessens as the spring growing season allows renovations to be undertaken and provides damaged areas with a chance to recover," Whillock said.
"Dubbo Regional Council is committed to supporting sport clubs and providing high quality sporting ovals however this requires a balancing act."
Last weekend, two Western Premier League opening round fixtures scheduled to be played at Hans Claven Oval were abandoned while the Geurie Goats' first Oilsplus Cup rugby match for the year, to be played at Victoria Park on Friday night, was also called off.
"Council staff started liaising with Geurie Goats on Tuesday, indicating that if the rain predicted was received council would likely need to close the sporting ovals. Council provided them advice on the availability of ovals on other dates if they wished to postpone," Whillock said.
No rain is predicted ahead of this weekend. Dubbo FC and Macquarie United are scheduled to meet in a WPL clash at Hans Claven while Dubbo Kangaroos and Dubbo Rhinos will meet in a rugby pre-season battle.
