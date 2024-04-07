Rescheduling galore after rain ruins opening weekend of winter sporting season

It was billed as a bumper opening to the winter sporting season, but it finished as a literal damp squib.
The deluge which hit Dubbo and much of the state late last week resulted in a raft of sporting cancellations across the city and region.
Not one match in the opening round of the Western Premier League (WPL) football competition went ahead while Geurie's first match in the Oilsplus Cup was also abandoned.
A number of rugby league trial games were called off while a track inspections was required at Dubbo Turf Club before Sunday's sponsors' day meeting was given the green light.
It was a wet few days for much of the state and Dubbo wasn't spared.
A number of areas in the Dubbo region recorded more than 100mls as consistent rain fell over a number of days.
It left sporting fields around the city drenched, with Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre's pictures proving the old saying 'it's a good day to be a duck' true.
There was real excitement around the first weekend of the WPL, but the wait goes on for the first ball to be kicked.
A big Dubbo derby between Orana Spurs and Macquarie United headlined round one and it was set to be part of a double-header at Has Claven Oval, with Dubbo FC also down to take on Parkes.
But it was confirmed on Friday night both those games were cancelled.
The matches were not recorded as draws and will instead be replayed at a later date.
The same goes for the Orange Waratahs-Bathurst 75 fixture which was also set down for Saturday but rainfall in the Colour City was similar to what Dubbo received.
A local Dubbo competition trial between the Bulls and Macquarie United was also cancelled.
In other sports, one Oilsplus Cup round one rugby fixture was cancelled due to rain.
Geurie's first game of the season, scheduled for Friday night at No. 3 Oval against Coonabarabran, was called off due to the wet.
That match will also be rescheduled for later in the season.
Elsewhere in round one, Wellington won by 10 at Canowindra, Coolah downed Yeoval and Molong thumped Trangie 75-0.
Rugby league trial games were also impacted, with the Coolah-Mudgee clash one of the many to be cancelled.
Trainer Brett Robb and connections of racehorse Gallant Star were pleased Saturday's day one of The Championships could go ahead of Royal Randwick.
The Dubbo trainer finished second in the Country Championships Final, pocketing close to $200,000 for the result.
Gallant Star produced a strong run to finish behind shocker winner Asgarda from the Wagga stables of Doug Gorrel.
"Really proud of him," Gallant Star's jockey, Sam Clipperton, said.
"He has run out of his skin. Enjoyed a nice run with cover and let down really well. Credit to the winner because it really zipped at the 300m but my fella was pegging it back. He has gone terrific."
There was doubt whether the feature meeting would go ahead after Sydney copped it weather-wise as well and it was only after a track inspection on Saturday morning that it got the all-clear.
It was the same case for Dubbo Turf Club's race meeting on Sunday. After getting the green light on Sunday morning, the meeting was set to go ahead on a Soft 7 track surface.
