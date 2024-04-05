'Something very special': Cult hero goes from injury woe to $1 million chance

This time last year, it was the lowest of the low feelings for Clint Lundholm.
The Dubbo trainer had completed a fairy tale story with veteran galloper Listen To The Band but injury meant a shot at the $500,000 Country Championships Final was taken away.
How things can change in the space of 12 months.
This time, it's Listen To The Band who's received the late call-up to the final field after the Western Districts heat winner was scratched for a second successive year.
It was confirmed on Thursday, April 4, the Dar Lunn-trained Elson Boy had been ruled out of the Royal Randwick feature, which has been increased to $1 million in prize money this year.
It meant Lundholm had to pack his cult hero into a truck bound for Sydney on Thursday afternoon before he made the trip 24 hours later.
For the trainer, the Randwick chance feels deserved after his veteran gelding's stunning rise to prominence over the last 18 months.
Now a nine-year-old, Listen To The Band had only made three starts before arriving at Lundholm's stables in 2022.
It had been 894 days between starts before he won for the first time when on debut for Lundholm at Warren.
What followed was one of the great racing stories.
Listen To The Band, who looks and moves every bit like an old man, went on to win four of his next five races, with the last being the $150,000 Western heat.
Injury meant he not only missed the final, but also didn't race again until this year's qualifier.
Even then, he was no certainty to line up at Coonamble after suffering a leg injury during a trial.
But the Lundholm team got him right and he produced a strong run to finish a close third behind Elson Boy and the Brett Robb-trained Gallant Star.
"You wouldn't think it could happen," Lundholm said of the past 12 months.
"We're very excited and thrilled to be taking our spot but, obviously, we still feel for Dar and Jill (Lunn) and the owners of their horse.
"But we're stoked and looking forward to the old boy getting his chance this year."
Given his age and history with injuries, Listen To The Band required a vet's check in Sydney on Friday afternoon but was given the all clear to take his place in Saturday's race.
Lundholm's hope will go from gate 12 with Jake Pracey-Holmes in the saddle.
"He's something very special and the whole team worked really hard to get him into the championships qualifying race," Lundholm said.
"I didn't think we were even going to make it this year. He went amiss after the second trial and we all worked really hard to get there and he produced a great run (at Coonamble).
"We celebrated that night as if we'd won the race. We had a big night and we walked away holding our heads high and knowing we chucked everything at it."
And how does Lundholm know his old warhorse is feeling alright for the final?
"Well, he's never kicked me before," the trainer laughed.
"But he got me yesterday jumping around and he was feeling quite well before he got on the float to go."
As of Friday afternoon, the Randwick track was rated a Heavy 8 and more rain predicted for Sydney could put the meeting under threat on Saturday.
Listen To The Band was a $41 chance for the final on Friday while Robb's Gallant Star was at $11.
