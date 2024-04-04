Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Plea to speak up after concerning trend in the rate of violent crime

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
April 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents are being "strongly encouraged" to share their thoughts and experiences about crime in the region with the hope of combating "concerning trends".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.