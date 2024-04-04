Plea to speak up after concerning trend in the rate of violent crime

Residents are being "strongly encouraged" to share their thoughts and experiences about crime in the region with the hope of combating "concerning trends".
The NSW Legislative Assembly's Committee on Law and Safety has established a new inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities.
Narromine mayor Craig Davies, who is also the Alliance of Western Councils chairperson, said recent crime statistics highlighted the disproportionate levels of crime in regional and rural NSW compared to metropolitan areas.
The latest report by the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research on crime in rural and regional areas found that in 2023 the rate of property crime in regional NSW was 59 per cent higher than in Sydney, while violent crime was 57 per cent higher.
Cr Davies said it was imperative the community brought the "full extent of the issues to light" to capture the attention of the government.
The inquiry committee will be chaired by Mount Druitt MP Edmond Atalla, and will also include Orange MP Phil Donato and Bathurst MP Paul Toole.
"Over the past five years, NSW has experienced worrying increases in specific forms of regional crime, such as motor vehicle offences and break and enter offences," Mr Atalla said.
"As well as looking at the root causes of youth crime, the inquiry will also examine the wraparound and diversionary services available for youth and families in the regions and rural areas. We will consider how the NSW government can better match services to individuals and how these services can be measured, improved and coordinated to divert youth from crime."
The inquiry will also cover police staffing levels, the pressures on NSW Police officers and the impact of recidivism on regional communities, services and law enforcement, Mr Atalla said.
Cr Davies said the Narromine Shire Council understood many residents had grown disillusioned with reporting criminal activity "due to a lack of confidence in the judicial system".
"Rural and regional residents deserve genuine public dialogue with the NSW government regarding crime and justice, to explore strategies and measures aimed at addressing these concerning trends," he said.
"Council strongly urges Narromine Shire residents to be forthright on this critical issue. I implore as many people as possible to inform the state government about the realities of what is occurring in this community, to catalyse genuine change in tackling crime."
The BOCSAR report found four offences had increased significantly in regional areas between 2019 and 2023: sexual assault increased by 47 per cent, domestic assault by 24 per cent, non-domestic assault by 14 per cent and motor vehicle theft by 20 per cent.
However, there were others that decreased during the five years.
Steal from dwelling dropped by 27 per cent, as did steal from person. Break and enter to dwelling was down 17 per cent, break and enter non-dwelling down 12 per cent, and steal from motor vehicle was down 16 per cent.
Sexual touching and robbery also decreased.
Dubbo MP and NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders was among the politicians who pushed for a crime inquiry.
"It's good to see the Minns Labor government has finally started to listen and has started on that path, but now we need to know what measures it will put in place in the interim to help people right now," he said in March when the inquiry was announced.
"It's clear a cookie-cutter approach won't fix things here and the government needs to give all communities a seat at the table to be able to come forward with solutions that are tailored to them."
Submissions can be made to the community safety enquiry until May 31.
To make a submission, or to learn more about the inquiry, click here.
The results of the inquiry will be finalised in February 2025.
