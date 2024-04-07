Plans for new building with 40 units to house homeless youth

Orana Support Service has teamed up with FoyerInvest to urge the Federal Government to invest $184 million in the construction of 10 new 40-unit buildings to combat youth homelessness.
One of the buildings would be based in Dubbo and support the Orana and Far West regions - including Dubbo, Parkes, Forbes, Broken Hill and beyond.
The 10 buildings across NSW would provide more than 3000 young people with support over the next 10 years.
Known as "Youth Foyers", the self-contained units with personal bathroom and kitchen facilities would offer safe and secure housing to residents, along with education, employment and training opportunities and holistic support to help young people get their lives back on track.
FoyerInvest is a national consortium of service providers, community housing providers, philanthropists and impact investors.
Orana Support Service CEO Tina Reynolds said the Youth Foyers stood out to her as they offered an "effective, evidence-based" solution to youth homelessness.
"They provide 16 to 24-year-olds a safe and stable home, integrated with education, employment and life skills support," she said.
Ms Reynolds said at Orana Support Service they have seen an increase in the need for youth accommodation both in Dubbo and the Far West.
"We especially see a need for a safe place for young people to live after exiting our youth refuge which runs the youth bail accommodation support service program," she said.
Ms Reynolds said there was a gap in services for 16 to 18-year-olds in Dubbo, particularly among those exiting the area's bail accommodation support service.
"The proposed Foyer for Dubbo will provide young people with access to safe and secure housing with wraparound education, employment and life skills support needed to thrive," she said.
"The Foyer will provide the community of Dubbo with a medium- term housing solution, creating an additional 40 beds for young people to transition to independence."
After having the chance to visit a Foyer on the Gold Coast, Ms Reynolds said she believes a Foyer in regional NSW isn't just needed but is "essential".
"Youth Foyers are transforming the lives of young people and creating a pathway to independence," she said.
"Within two years, more than 80 per cent of Youth Foyer residents exit into safe and stable housing 65 percent gain source and decent employment and 60 per cent are less likely to be involved in the justice system."
The 2021 Census shows that young adults aged 19 to 24 years have the highest rate of homelessness of any age group.
Ms Reynolds said it has never been more difficult for a young person to find stable affordable housing.
"Over two-thirds of those seeking medium and long-term support are turned away due to the lack of funding and suitable options," she said.
"Private rentals are unaffordable for young people on youth allowance."
Ms Reynolds included a number of reasons as to why a Foyer would be beneficial for the region, including:
The FoyerInvest group was in Canberra on March 18 and 19 to meet with key decision makers and discuss its budget bid for $184 million in capital to build the new accommodation facilities over the next three years.
The Federal Governments contribution would be leveraged by state and territory governments and private/philanthropic investors, including:
FoyerInvest is looking for federal funding for the build of 10 Foyers - based on 40 units per foyer and state government for operational cost.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.