'Never busier': Women support refuge as homeless charity run off its feet

When 260 Dubbo women gathered with a world top-four tennis player to mark International Women's Day, they supported local women in crisis.
The dinner event, held at Dubbo Rhino Lodge on Saturday, March 9, supported the Orana Support Service Women's Refuge.
CEO Tina Reynolds said the evening was "absolutely amazing" and the funds raised - which were still being tallied - would support the day-to-day running of the refuge, which had been operating for 30 years.
"The women we had on the night, it was just such a warm atmosphere ... it's something we haven't seen in a lot of events we'd had," Ms Reynolds told the Daily Liberal.
Tennis player and commentator, Jelena Dokic, addressed the crowd on the night, and Ms Reynolds described her speech as "very inspiring".
"She was very welcoming to people ... her story is really inspiring and it really related to a lot of people," Ms Reynolds said.
Guest speaker Lizzy Stageman, an Indigenous Dubbo artist and stroke survivor, also presented on the evening.
Ms Reynolds wrote in an email to attendees after the event: "Their courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit embody the essence of what we celebrated - the power and grace of women everywhere."
Orana Support Service provides support to people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
The service has never been so busy, due to the cost of living crisis.
"We are a 24-hour service so we're always on call," Ms Reynolds said.
"We're working long hours. We are seeing more and more families, couples coming in who are at risk of being homeless because of the cost of living.
"Then we've got the other side where people are homeless because they can't afford to pay rent at the moment."
The service has been giving 2000 free items away every month, including food, clothes, and personal items.
"We've never been busier. We are really flat out at the moment," Ms Reynolds said.
