Staines targets redemption as he 'finally' reaches milestone moment

Charlie Staines has some extra motivation heading into a milestone NRL match on Easter Monday.
The 'Forbes Ferrari' will line up in the top grade for the 50th time when the Tigers take on the Eels in the annual Easter battle.
As well as wanting to follow-up last week's big win over Cronulla and celebrate the half-century in style, Staines is also eager to impress after he was left downbeat after the Tigers' loss to Parramatta in the corresponding match last year.
"It's always a tough game against Parra. Last year it went down to the wire and I dropped it over the sideline with five minutes to go," Staines, 23, said this week.
Parramatta scored shortly after the mistake to claim a come-from-behind 28-22 win.
"I want to get that one back," Staines said.
Staines' road to 50 NRL games has certainly had its fair share of bumps.
There was plenty of excitement within the Tigers fanbase after the former Penrith premiership winner Staines signed on ahead of last season. He'd struggled to nail down a regular starting spot with the Panthers but he'd showed glimpses of the talent which made him one of Western's most exciting juniors and scored a try in the 2022 NRL grand final win over Parramatta.
But his debut campaign with the Tigers was overshadowed by a serious injury.
Staines suffered a perforated bowel in the round eight loss to Manly and he missed 12 weeks of action after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.
"I feel good. I've finally got to 50 games," Staines said.
"There were a few injuries along the way but I'm happy to get to 50.
"Last year got pretty scary with the bowel injury but I'm happy to be here and playing good footy."
Staines said the 2024 pre-season, the first at the Tigers under new coach Benji Marshall, was the best he's had since joining the NRL.
He's played in each of the two games so far this year and was able to celebrate a first win for club legend Marshall last weekend when the Tigers crushed Cronulla 32-6.
"There's always a good vibe around but after a win it's even better," Staines said.
Staines will again line up on the wing when the Tigers take on the Eels from 4pm on Monday.
