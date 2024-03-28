Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Driving a safari bus 'not your standard day at the office'

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 28 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With off-road wheels, bulletproof glass and slash proof mesh, the bus Linzi Aland drives isn't your ordinary bus.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.