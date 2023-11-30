Daily Liberal
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Watch as Dubbo zoo's cutest new arrivals have their first vaccinations

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A trio of adorable new arrivals at Dubbo zoo have been given the tick of approval to meet the rest of their family.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.