Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Inspirational' tour gives future doctors a taste of life in the bush

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 28 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new initiative is hoping to address the regional health workforce shortage by bringing future doctors on weekend trips to regional centres.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.