SNAPPED: Stonewall and beer festivals bring crowds to region

Wellington was the place to be on the weekend, with a stonewall festival and footy knockout competition attracting crowds, while in Dubbo there was a good reason to enjoy a drink.
The Great Australian Stone Festival featured world class dry stone wallers, carvers and masons, for a week and a half schedule of events set to put Wellington on the world stage.
Stone Festival events included demonstrations, workshops, tools, music, dry stone training and accreditation events, the 'Stone Olympics', and community events and excursions.
Organiser Emma Knowles said the idea for the Great Australian Stone Festival came off the back of her study to become a master dry stone waller, and needing to get top-level master examiners to her premises in Wellington to do the accreditation.
Meanwhile, brewers from all over Australia converged on Dubbo for the fifth consecutive Beers to the Bush festival, an event which celebrates all things beers.
The inaugural event saw more than 700 people from across central west NSW attend Dubbo's first craft beer and cider festival in 2018 and it has grown since then.
There was live music and food on the day with all adult tickets including a festival glass and four tasters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.