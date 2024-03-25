Meet two of the graduates making a difference to mental health in small towns

Growing up in Warren, Shaana Daley found there weren't a lot of places to get support for your mental health.
She's one of 13 Aboriginal people who graduated from Marathon Health's Youth Outreach Project with a Certificate IV in Mental Health.
The trainees were employed by Marathon Health for the 12 months while they completed their studies. They were also provided on-the-job training in under-serviced communities across Western NSW where they were able to upskill, while also getting mentoring and development opportunities.
The ultimate goal is to unlock better outcomes for Aboriginal communities and continue towards closing the gap.
Ms Daley, a single mother to a seven-year-old, said completing the program had been challenging but she could "finally see the finish line".
She joined the Youth Outreach Project because as a teenager in a small community she didn't have "the supports that probably could have been helpful to myself and hjnbjmany other people," she said.
"You're out so far and away from services," Ms Daley said.
Now through her working in Warren she's already starting to help kids in need.
"I'm a pretty proud Aboriginal woman and anything that can help our people is good. So I wouldn't say [working in] mental health was at the front of mind but I enjoyed the challenge," she said.
Ms Daley said she was going to continue her studies to get a Diploma of Mental Health.
Travis Hill, another of the graduates, said the project would have great benefits for rural and remote communities.
"We've been pretty clear on that message from the start. We want to train local people and keep them in the local communities," he said.
"It's very important, especially for those communities. There's very little mental health support out there. More of this stuff's needed."
Youth Outreach Project program manager Brendan Cubby said the initiative had not been designed solely by Marathon Health, but it conjunction with the western NSW communities.
"We've been visiting every community and getting input from each community. Every community is different so we need to get in touch with the local service providers, community members, elders, young people, just to get input on their needs in the particular community," he said.
He reiterated the importance the project could have on under-serviced areas.
"It's important not only in these remote communities but everywhere. Everyone experiences some form of mental health in our life. Even if it's low morale or something that escalates and then becomes serious. So I think mental support for young people, especially that early intervention, is essential," he said.
Mr Cubby acknowledged the sacrifices made and the challenges that were overcome by the graduates in the project.
He said working and studying full time was "a big task", as was leaving family behind to travel to Dubbo for the training.
"I've enjoyed the hard work that we've put into it. It's very rewarding. This is a great opportunity to see these guys focus on their qualifications and completing their studies," he said.
Marathon Health chief executive officer Megan Callinan said the healthcare force needed to grow considerably to support the needs of regional communities into the future. She said employer-led, innovative programs helped to meet the need.
"This First Nations workforce initiative is a first for Marathon Health. Through deep community and stakeholder consultation, we have co-designed a traineeship program to build a strong First Nations workforce that is well-equipped to deliver mental health services now and into the future," she said.
"We know that people cannot afford to leave a job and their communities to study - that's where this project has been crucial in breaking down the barriers to becoming qualified to work in the healthcare sector, and we are so proud of this group and their commitment to getting to this point."
The initiative is supported by funding from the Western NSW Primary Health Network and the NSW government's Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program.
