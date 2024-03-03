Former bank building may be new home to medical organisation and mental health service

The former National Australia Bank site on Macquarie Street could soon have a new look with a not-for-profit organisation looking at moving in.
Marathon Health has submitted a development application to Dubbo Regional Council to move into the site right in the heart of the CBD.
The healthcare organisation currently has two locations in Dubbo, both of which are on Talbragar Street.
The move would see the two officers merge into one with Headspace also joining them.
"The development will function as a hub and administrative base for Marathon Health's team with a significant portion of their operations occurring off-site," a submitted document stated.
"The proposed development includes clinical rooms for clientele services, corporate function spaces, consultation rooms and primary office spaces all of which are required for the operations of Marathon Health."
NAB (National Australia Bank) occupied the building for several years before building their new $2.5 million location just a block north on the same street.
If approved the location would be Marathon Health's fourth site in NSW with the organisation having hubs in Bathurst, Albury and Wagga Wagga along with Dubbo already.
