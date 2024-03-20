'We're not just a knockout team': Nines part of Wedgetails' community investment

Roy Bell can see himself in a lot of people in Wellington.
It's why he's so determined to share what the Wellington Wedgetails means to him.
Bell is part of a hard-working committee which wants to prove to the town the Wedgetails are much more than just a Koori Knockout club.
One of the biggest ways they will prove it is by hosting this weekend's Wellington Wedgetails Nines, where the focus is off the field as much as on it.
"We're not just a knockout team. We want to be in the community. We want to participate in community activities," Bell said.
"The Wedgtails has been ingrained into a lot of people. It's been ingrained into me. It's about how you conduct yourself as a Wedgetail. It's about community and family.
"I see a lot of people in Wellington in myself so if I can help in any way I can and that's same way for all the committee."
The Wedgetails are running the nines in conjunction with the Wellington Cowboys and the Wellington Aboriginal Corporation Health Service (WACHS) and Quit B Fit are the major sponsors. Those organisations are running a no vaping campaign and the Wedgetails are onboard with that while they're also engaging with services like the NDIS.
Renewables company Squadron Energy has also teamed up with the Wedgetails and job opportunities have been promoted.
"We want to try and work with all organisations in Wellington and try to better health and services," Bell said.
"We want to make Wellington better and try to have these opportunities on hand for everyone."
The Wedgetails have a long history in Wellington but the nines carnival was only held for the first time last year.
Bell and the committee is hopeful the weekend before Easter in the coming years will become synonymous with the Wedgetails and the carnival as it grows.
Saturday's carnival will be played out at Kennard Park and there will also be a 'kids' corner' set-up with a jumping castle, face painting and other activities on offer.
On the field, 12 teams will be in action, which is in an increase on last year's inaugural event.
The Country King Browns will be back to defend their title after downing the hosts in last year's decider.
Other sides will come from all over the state while there will also be a team made-up of players from around the Dubbo region who hail from Pacific islands.
"They (King Browns) have got a lot of the same players and they're fast. It's electric," Bell said of the matches.
"It's the same for the Wedgetails sides. A lot of the same people will be back so it's a lot of fast people and a lot of skilful forwards.
"Bourke will have a skilful side as well. There's a team from western Sydney, we've got two sides from the Central West Black Trackers and they're a lot of boys who want to have a run and are building their own side up.
"Then there's a couple of teams we know very little about."
The action on Saturday is set to start from 8am with the final at roughly 4pm.
