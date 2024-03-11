Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Lisa's addiction 'wants her dead', how the 'insidious' disease landed her in court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 11 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LISA didn't suddenly wake up one day, down so much alcohol she was eight times over the legal limit, get behind the wheel, and drive down a busy Tamworth street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.