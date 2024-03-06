Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Trial of inground sensors, cameras leads to thousands of parking infringements

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
March 7 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A trial of inground parking sensors has been labelled a success after detecting nearly 2000 infringements in the Dubbo central business district.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.