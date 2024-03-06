Wellington turns back the clock for vintage fair | See the photos

Hundreds of attendees took a step back in time for the Wellington Rotary Vintage Fair.
Our photographer was there to capture all the action at the 31st Wellington Rotary Vintage Fair street parade, held on Saturday, March 2.
The popular street parade was held on the first day of the festival and included vintage cars, tractors, steam engines, bikes and more.
Ian Parkes, one of the event's organisers, said what he most enjoyed about the event was the community involvement and seeing young people learning about technologies of the past.
"People come along to see how past generations toiled in their day and how things have progressed over time to get us to where we are today," he said.
"Some of the children can see a connection to the items or things their grandparents might have utilised in their day.
"And the parents of today's kids are telling stories of how their family operated that machine or if they had a certain item in their past, how it affected their way of life and how they work within the community."
The second day of the fair focused on a Swap Meet at the Wellington Showgrounds from 8:00am to 3:00pm, which organisers say is the biggest event of its kind west of the Blue Mountains.
New at the event this year was the Dag Drag Sheep Races on Saturday night, featuring night markets, live music and a bar. Punters were able to enter a sweep on the night, with a certain percent of earnings going to the winners and the rest going to charities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.