Cost of living crisis could deal a blow to popular vintage event

The cost of living crisis could take a hit on one of the biggest events in Wellington's calendar.
While it has attracted upwards of 4000 in the past, organisers of the Wellington Rotary Vintage Fair are expecting a more modest turn out in the event's 31st year as people's purse strings are pulled tighter.
"It has been a massive event in previous years but with the economic climate, I don't know, it's a bit iffy this year," Ian Parkes, one of the event's organisers, said.
"With the price of petrol for people travelling and everything, it's pretty hard.
"We're still expecting around 2000 or 2500 people... but in previous years it's been bigger than that."
The 31st Wellington Rotary Vintage Fair will be held on Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 at the Wellington Showground and in Wellington's main street.
The first day will include the popular street parade where vintage cars, tractors, steam engines, bikes and more will travel along the town's main street from 10:00am.
The second day will focus on a Swap Meet at the Wellington Showgrounds from 8:00am to 3:00pm, which organisers say is the biggest event of its kind west of the Blue Mountains.
Expect car parts, second hand household items, crafts made by local artisans, a huge display of vintage and antique vehicles and plenty of activities for the kids.
New at the event this year will be the Dag Drag Sheep Races on Saturday night, featuring night markets, live music and a bar.
Punters will be able to enter a sweep on the night, with a certain percent of earnings going to the winners and the rest going to charities.
Organising such an event is a year-round affair for the Wellington Rotary members.
"As soon as this fair is finished, we usually have a little break for a couple of months and then it's into monthly meetings trying to organise it for the next year... it virtually starts when it finishes," he said.
"Over the years, members in the community have sort of passed away and we're just trying to keep the younger generation trying to keep the baton going."
He said what he most looks forward to about the event is the community involvement and seeing young people learning about technologies of the past.
"People come along to see how past generations toiled in their day and how things have progressed over time to get us to where we are today," he said.
"Some of the children can see a connection to the items or things their grandparents might have utilised in their day.
"And the parents of today's kids are telling stories of how their family operated that machine or if they had a certain item in their past, how it affected their way of life and how they work within the community."
Tickets for the swap meet and sheep race cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. The Saturday morning parade is free.
