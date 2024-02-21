When the monster trucks came to Dubbo | See all the photos

Monster Thrillmasters Live came to Dubbo on Saturday, February 17.
A large crowd enjoyed the monster trucks, which featured the world's youngest monster truck driver and also Outback Thunder, which is the number one truck in the country.
The entertainment at Dubbo Showground also included also a jet pack water show, comedy cars, flame throwing jet van and fireworks.
Read the firsthand account from Daily Liberal journalist Ciara Bastow, who climbed into one of the trucks ahead of the February 17 show.
